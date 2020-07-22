Jeff Sawyer
SOUTH MILLS - Jeffrey "Jeff" William Sawyer, age 29, of Pine Ridge Drive, South Mills, NC died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
He was born in Pasquotank County on February 23, 1991 to William Timothy
Sawyer and the late Ginger Elese Brickhouse Sawyer. Jeff was a loving father, son, brother and fiance.
Survivors include his fiancee, Rosa
Eisenhower; daughters, Payton Sawyer and Lilah Sawyer; sister, Corin Sawyer; brother, Josh Sawyer; and paternal grandmother, Barbara Sawyer.
A service will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Sawyer family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.