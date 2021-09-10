Jeffrey Mason Hendrix, 59, of Moyock completed this earthly life on September 7, 2021. He was no stranger to illness, having lived with muscular dystrophy for much of his life. He battled a severe medical condition in recent months, but continued, as always, to face every challenge life presented him with courage and a smile, never a complaint. Jeff was born in Elizabeth City on June 19, 1962. After graduating from high school, he worked as an air conditioning technician for several years. He graduated from the Norshipco Apprenticeship Program and also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Science. He was preceded in death by his parents Tim and Doris Hendrix of Currituck as well as a special friend, Jeannie. Survivors include a sister, Ellen Owens (Buddy) and niece, Abbigail Owens of Currituck as well as countless other beloved family and friends. Jeffrey was a real warrior with a zest for life. He enjoyed reading, cooking and loved animals. He was a lifelong NASCAR Fan and loved being at a race. He raced go karts for a period of time, which he thoroughly enjoyed. We could all take a lesson from how Jeff grabbed life with both hands. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2pm at the Gallop Memorial Chapel, 4055 Caratoke Highway, Barco. Expressions of sympathy and comfort are welcome via the on-line register at gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with local arrangements.
