Kill Devil Hills- Jeffrey Thomas Jones, 51, of Kill Devil Hills, NC went into the hands of our Lord on March 9, 2022. He was born in Portsmouth, VA, July 17, 1970. Jeffrey was predeceased by his loving mother, Patricia Ruth Jones; his maternal grandparents, Ruth E. Jones and Jefferson Thomas Jones; and his paternal grandparents, Mary T. Jones and Willie F. Jones. Jeffrey enjoyed camping, traveling, water activities, capturing sunsets from his home, playing a good game of poker, riding his Harley Davidson with The Eagles, grilling on his grill, and researching his ancestry. Jeffrey started J.T. Jones Gas Company in 1999. J.T. Jones Gas serves the Outer Banks and surrounding North Carolina areas. Jeffrey attended Liberty Christian Fellowship. He looked forward to daily meditations on his devotional bible app. Most of all Jeff, was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and a friend to many. Jeffrey is survived by his father, John Rupert Jones; his wife, Rhonda Jones; his two sons, Jeffrey T. Jones, Jr. (Amanda) and Jayden Jones and their mother Melissa; three grandchildren; River, Benjamin, and Gavin; his brother, John R. Jones, Jr. (Christy) as well as many and countless friends. Jeffrey was a very generous person and always willing to help those in a need. The funeral will be held at 12 noon Monday, March 21, 2022 at Liberty Christian Fellowship in Colington. Friends and family may view two hours prior beginning at 10 am. Burial in Southern Shores Cemetery will immediately follow the funeral. Pastor Jim Southern will officiate. Anyone wishing to honor Jeffrey’s memory is gratefully asked to consider a donation to The J.T. Jones Memorial Education Fund at Towne Bank. The fund has been established to support the future education of his grandchildren who were the lights of his life. Condolences may be shared with the Jones family at www.gallopfuneralservices.com . Gallop Funeral Services were entrusted with arrangements.
