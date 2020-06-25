Jenetta Williams

Jenetta Midgett Williams
ELIZABETH CITY - Jenetta Midgett Williams, age 901/2, left her home in Elizabeth City, NC to be with Jesus after a long illness on June 23, 2020. A native of Waves, NC she was the daughter of St. Clair and Mamie Midgett. In her life she was many things - a paper carrier, a CNA, a cashier at Wal-Mart in Kitty Hawk, a poet, and for 38 years she was the dedicated wife of Valton Williams who passed away in 1989. But above all things, she was a Christian mother. She raised five children, made sure they were fed and loved and that they always had something for Christmas. She took them to sports practices, play practices, and put up with one of them learning to play the drums. She saw three of them, Terry Roller, Cheryl Blank, as well as her husband, David, and Gage Williams, go to be with Jesus before her. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Timmy Williams, Sr. But never did she feel sorry for herself. She was a true woman of faith. She loved her lodges, the Rebekahs and the Pocahontas. She was a member of AARP and she dearly loved her Pasquotank Senior Club. She said the Wednesday meetings at the Senior Center were like going to Church. She loved Bingo.
She is survived by two sons, Larry Williams and his wife Michele of Shawboro, and Tom and Julie Williams of Elizabeth City. She has three grandchildren, Rusty Williams and his wife Beth, Jonathan Blank, and Nikki McCarter and her husband Chris. She has six great grandchildren, Grant Williams, Olivia Williams, Logan Blank, Josh McCarter, Layla McCarter, and Timmy Williams, Jr. She is also survived by a sister, Alice Bundy of Rodanthe.
An outdoor memorial service will be held at South Mills Church of Christ, 100 Culpepper Road, South Mills, NC at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020.