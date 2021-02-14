Jenna Alayne White, age 24, of Porchard Lane, Knotts Island, NC died tragically Thursday, February 11, 2021 at her residence. She was the beloved middle daughter of Neil Wade White and Bonnie Gibbs White born September 6, 1996. Jenna graduated from Pasquotank High School in 2014 and was a restaurant cashier. She loved animals, enjoyed camping and the outdoors, and family gatherings. Jenna was well loved by a close group of friends, especially Jade Allen and Ashley Shifflett. In addition to her parents, Jenna is survived by her sister, Katelyn White; her brother, Trevor White; her aunt, Rhonda Hildebrand (Sammy) all of Elizabeth City; her uncle, Wayne White (Roxanne) of Edenton; maternal grandparents, Douglas Gibbs, Donna Forbes, and Helen Harris; paternal grandparents, Glinda White; great grandmother, Angie Riggs; and her extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Stacy D. Gibbs; grandfather, Herbert “Buck White; great grandfather, Ernie Riggs; maternal great grandfather Robert “Bob” Gibbs; great grandfather, David Beattie and great grandmother, Anna Beattie. A memorial service will be held at Twiford Memorial Chapel, Monday, February 15, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Mike Henley. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the White family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.