Jennifer Justus Dickenson

Jennifer "Jenny" Justus Austin Dickenson, age 63, died April 21, 2021 in the Citadel nursing facility. She was born February 21, 1958 to the late Gene and Shirley Austin and was the widow of Richard "Dick" Dickenson. She was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia "Patsy" Lynne Austin. Jenny is survived by her sister Cathy Buchanan and her children Alex Lewis and Teri Simmons. She is also survived by Patsy's children, Kimberly Lundine, Michael Lundine, and Brandi Leary. Others left to cherish her memory are her best friend since childhood Susan Whitlow Jones; companion Bill Dorsey; stepdaughter Audrey; and Jenny's little dog Shadow. In honor of Jenny's wishes, there will be no funeral service. A small immediate family gathering will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Jenny asked that a donation be made to your local ASPCA shelter.