Jennifer McLean

Jennifer H. McLean
EDENTON - Jennifer Lynn Holmes McLean, 57, formerly a longtime resident of the Outer Banks, died peacefully at home on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
Jennifer was born in Edenton on September 4, 1964, and had formerly worked in food management and will be remembered by locals for her time with the Sanderling Inn, Awful Arthur's, and Duck Donuts. Special things included her love of family, the outdoors, the beach, and her work with the "Clean the Beach" project and the SPCA. Through the years she had adopted many strays, both the animal and the human kind, and nurtured and loved them back to health and wellbeing.
Preceded in death by her father, Jerry Lee Holmes, she is survived by her mother, Normaleen Hollowell Holmes Belch (husband, Buddy) of Edenton; her husband, Kenneth Angus "Kenny" McLean of Wilmington, and their daughter, Ceilidh Anne McLean of Charlotte.
A memorial service will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m. on the family plot in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the grave immediately following the service, or other times at the residence, 306 South Oakum Street, Edenton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to any local animal shelter, animal care organization, or to a charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.