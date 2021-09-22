Jennifer Michelle Barnak departed this world unexpectedly September 15, 2021 at her Coinjock, NC residence. Jennifer was born November 4,1973 in Palatka, Florida but lived most of her life in Currituck County. Following graduation from Currituck County High School, Jennifer attended Elizabeth City State University and the College of the Albemarle. In her spare time, she pursued many passionate interests including, motorcycles (especially Harleys), horses, reading books, and music (especially the Grateful Dead). Above all, was her passion for her family. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother. Jennifer was also a member of Coinjock Baptist Church. Jennifer leaves to cherish her memory; her husband Michael Barnak of the Coinjock home; her two daughters, Brandi Barnak of Camden, NC, and Skyla Gibbs of Coinjock; her parents, Thomas and Mary Oakes- also of Coinjock; and one grandchild, Riversyn Saunders of Coinjock. Also surviving is Jennifer’s former husband, Skyla’s father, and dear friend, Tony Gibbs of Belhaven, NC. Recently, Jennifer was able to contact her birth mother, Betty Patterson; as well as her half-brother and sister, Thomas Patterson and Stephanie Turpin all residing in Tennessee. Jennifer’s funeral will be held at 1pm, Friday, September 24, 2021 at Coinjock Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Waterlily Cemetery. Pastor Ken Simpson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the Barnak family is gratefully requesting donations toward Jennifer’s funeral and burial expenses. The donation register is open 24 hours a day with donations going directly through Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. at 252-216-8030. Expressions of sympathy, love and comfort are welcome via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
