Jerry Brown

GRANDY - Jerry Meador "Papa" Brown of Grandy, NC went to reunite with his beloved wife on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. He retired from Ford Motor Company and was a member of Poplar Branch Baptist Church and the Masonic Lodge #463 AF&AM.
He is survived by his seven children, Sherry B. Richardson (Bill), Jerry "Bud" Brown (Donna), Charles "Bobby" Brown (Sue), Sandy Evans (Wayne), Larry Brown (Andrea), Billee Payne and Jacob "Jay" Brown (Dorie); a brother, James Dayton Brown; nine grandchildren, Ashley Richardson (Preeti), Becky Brown, Ward Brown (Haley), Lauren Briggs (Ryan), Jessi Roff (Danny), Kirstee Nicastro (Ryan), Jeremy Brown (Heather), Stephanie Martin (Andy), Erica Payne, Alex Brown (Trevor), and Jason Koci; fifteen great-grandchildren; and many special nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Elton Brown.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Brown family. Burial will follow in New Hollywood Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests a charitable donation to St. Josephs Indian School, P. O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326, St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942, Currituck Food Bank of Grandy, 109 Forbes Loop, Grandy, NC 27939, or a charity of your choice.
