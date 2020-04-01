Jerry Walton Jordan
ELIZABETH CITY - Jerry Walton Jordan, 72, of 701 Bayside Road, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Mr. Jordan was born in Chowan County on September 3, 1947, and was the son of the late Joseph Clarence and Myra White Jordan. A service technician, he had been employed with Coca-Cola Company for over 30 years. A US Marine Corps veteran, he had served during the Vietnam War era. A man of faith, he had a kind and gentle spirit, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Brenda Taylor Jordan; three sons, Jeremy Jordan (Chris) of Greenville, Shane Jordan (Kelli) of Elizabeth City, and Stacey Jordan (Amber) of Camden; two sisters, Nancy Tadlock (Billy) of Windsor and Sylvia Jordan of Edenton; a brother, Terry Jordan (Toot) of Edenton; and five grandchildren, Trinity, Evan, Dawson, Hattie, and Horace.
A memorial service is being planned and those arrangements will be announced when the restrictions and precautions associated with the Coronavirus have eased.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.