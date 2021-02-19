Jerry Michael Sanderlin

Jerry “Mike” Sanderlin, age 64, of Camden, NC died February 16, 2021 at his home. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC on June 12, 1956 to Willie Sanderlin and the late Elizabeth Joyce Jones Sanderlin. Mike served his country honorably in the U. S. Army and was an HVAC mechanic. In addition to his father, he is survived by daughters Bethany Joyce Sanderlin (Jeremy) of NC and Emily Riley (Tommy) of VA; a son, Brandon Sanderlin (Emily) of NC; two sisters, Teresa Meadows (Gene) and Sandra Dasweesh (Raouf) all of NC; two brothers, Paul Sanderlin (Janet) of FL and Wayne O’Neal (Nancy) of NC; and his grandchildren Jayden Caison, Cole Sanderlin, Addie Sanderlin, Sarah Lancaster, and Savannah and Thomas Riley. No service is planned at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Sanderlin family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .