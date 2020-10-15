Jerry Savage

Jerry G. Savage
WILLIAMSTON - Jerry G. Savage passed away on Sunday October 4, 2020 at Martin General Hospital. He preceded in death his beloved wife of 67 years, Betty Lou Savage, shortly before she passed on the same afternoon.Holding hands, they met their Lord and Savior together.
Jerry was born in Martin County to the late Francis Leroy Savage and Geneva Jenkins Savage. He was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Savage and sister Peggy Savage Lutke.
Jerry graduated from Williamston High School where he played football and was the "class clown". Shortly after graduation he married his high school sweetheart Betty Lou Rogerson, a "Bear Grass girl".
Jerry was a member of Reddick's Grove Church where he had served as Superintendent, Deacon, Sunday School teacher, Church Clerk, and Brotherhood member. He was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader and a volunteer at the Martin County Senior Center and was a 2008 recipient of the Governors Volunteer Award.
Jerry retired from the Williamston Post Office with 32 years of service and was remembered by many young and old for his jokes and good humor and as their special "mailman".
Jerry was proud to have served in the military for 25 years. In service to his country, he was a radio operator as well as assistant squad leader and squad leader, He held the job of Armor Intelligence Specialist. He was a member of the N.C National Guard for 20 years and served in the U.S.Army Reserve as well. His total service to his country was 25 years. He retired with the rank of Captain.
Jerry is survived by his four children, Jeri Lou S. Griffin, Mike Savage and wife Debbie, Pam Ross and husband Mark, all of Williamston and son Tony Savage of Fredericksburg, Va. and daughter-in-law Tammy M. Savage of Richmond, Va.; Grandchildren, Hope S. Lilley and husband David, Doug Savage and wife Chellie, Lauren Savage, Abby Griffin Peele and husband Josey, Whit Ross and wife Katie, and Brett Ross and girlfriend Rachel.; Great Grandchildren, Gage Savage, Mason Revels, Emmett Revels, Emmaline Peele, Meredith Blake Ross and Kody White; a great-great-grandchild, Kash White; a niece, Dr. Lisa Rogerson and nephews Glenn Rogerson, Ted and Ken Savage.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Martin Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are welcome or donations can be made in his memory to: Reddick's Grove Baptist Church C/O Dalton Waters, 4045 Holly Springs Road, Williamston, N.C. 27892. Online condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneralhome.com.