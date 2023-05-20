Jerry T. Speakman

Jerry Thomas Speakman, born March 15, 1936 in Altoona, AL, passed away on May 17, 2023 in Elizabeth City, NC at the age of 87. Jerry was a hardworking jack of all trades at Elizabeth City Shipyard. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved ones, especially his wife of sixty-seven years, Ouida Lane Speakman. Jerry also had a passion for his bright red GMC pickup truck and going to the Outer Banks, with one of his favorite spots being Capt'n Franks. He was a member of Woodville Baptist Church. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, the late Cleve Speakman and Lucille Busby Batton. He is survived by his wife, Ouida Lane Speakman; daughters, Debbie Bonney (James) and Karen Foreman (Creig); sons, Steve Speakman (Annette), Brian Speakman (Margaret), and Mark Speakman; his grandchild, Kelly Jones (Bob); great-grandchildren, Allison Jones and Connor Jones; and his beloved 4-legged companion, Ava. Jerry will be remembered as a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. The family would like to give a special thanks to Albemarle Hospice and also V. Eure, PA for all of the love and care shown to my husband and our father. Per Jerry’s wishes, no service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Woodville Baptist Church, 151 Woodville Road, Hertford, NC 27944. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Speakman family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
