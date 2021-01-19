Jerry Wood Markham, age 66, of Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, January 11, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Elizabeth City on October 8, 1954 to the late Benjamin Franklin Markham, Jr. and Ruth Wood Markham Betts, he was the husband of Linda Askew Brothers Markham. Jerry was the owner and operator of the Causeway Marina since 1985. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, John Brothers (Holly) of Elizabeth City, NC and Scott Brothers (Julie) of Camden, NC: his siblings, Marty Markham (Joyce) of Elizabeth City, NC, Susan Goodwin also of Elizabeth City, and Benjy Markham (Becky) of Carmel, IN ; and his grandchildren, Blake Wright (Sean), Adam Hill, Margaret Brothers, Anne Paul Brothers, and Emily Brothers. Out of concern for everyone’s safety, no service will be held at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Markham family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.