Jess Lindley-Curtice was described by an Elizabeth City friend who has known her since birth as “a cool soul “. She was certainly that and so much more. Jess was smart, brave, funny and devoted to LBGTQ issues, voting rights, racial justice and equality. When told recently of the current events in her old home town, Jess cried. Her heart was gold. Jess, the daughter of Julie Lindley and Peter Curtice, was born August 25, 1986, attended Elizabeth City public schools and graduated from Greensboro College. Her varied work career was as eclectic and interesting as she: Arts of the Albemarle (art, music) in NC, Asana (tech) in San Francisco and the College of Landscape Architecture at the University of Minnesota (academics) in Minneapolis. In addition to her parents Jess is survived by Pete and Andy Curtice, her older brothers, and niece and nephews, Jack, Noah, and Barrett Curtice. Others include caring and supportive cousins, aunts, and uncles and a far-flung multitude of admiring friends. Jess died Monday, May 3, 2021, after a courageous medical battle. As a close co-worker suggested “let’s all rock a bow tie“ and celebrate Jess. Cue the tambourine.
