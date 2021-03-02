Jesse Benton Riddick, Sr., 86, of 637 Parker’s Fork Road, Corapeake, NC, died Saturday, February 27, 2021 in his home where he was cared for by his family. Mr. Riddick was born in Gates County on November 4, 1934, and was the son of the late Lee and Susie Benton Riddick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou Benton Riddick; and by his brother, Clyde Lee Riddick. Mr. Riddick spent his life farming. A pork producer for many years, in the 1970’s he served on the Board of Directors of the Hampshire Swine Registry; in 1973 had the National Champion Boar, the first farmer to do so east of the Mississippi; and was the first “Pork All-American” selected from North Carolina. A life-long member of Parker’s United Methodist Church, he was a member of the Corapeake Hunt Club, and had served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Etta Bunch Riddick; two daughters, Janet Lilley (husband, Paul) of Gatesville and Jacqueline Price (husband, Don) of Elizabeth City; a son, J.B. Riddick (wife, Terri) of Corapeake; his sister, Rebecca R. Bradshaw (husband, Jimmy) of Suffolk, VA; and a sister-in-law, Brenda Riddick of Corapeake. Also surviving are Etta’s sons, Roderick Wiggins (wife, Angela), and Lorne Wiggins (wife, Diana), all of Hobbsville. Together Jesse Benton and Etta shared eight grandchildren, Rachel Badgett (husband, Travis), Dylan Lilley (wife, Paige), Elaina Price, Gage Riddick, Hayden Riddick, Maci Wiggins, Marli Wiggins, and Elizabeth Wiggins; and three great-grandchildren, Braxton and Banks Badgett, and Annabelle Lilley. A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. in Parker’s United Methodist Church Cemetery and will be conducted by the Revs. Joan Fischer and Terry Williams. With the restrictions associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic, no formal visitation is being held, however friends may visit with the family at the residence. Masks and social distancing measures are encouraged. Memorial contributions may be made to Parker’s United Methodist Church in care of Lena Benton, 1255 Middle Swamp Road, Corapeake, NC 27926. Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
