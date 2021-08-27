Jesse H. Boyce

Jesse Hurdle Boyce, 82, of 357 Mexico Road, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in Chowan River Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Boyce was born in Perquimans County on October 19, 1938, and was the son of the late Maryland C. and Sudie Hurdle Boyce. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Maryland C. Boyce, Jr. and W. Eugene Boyce. A retired sales representative for East Coast Equipment (formally Hobbs Implement Co.), he was a faithful member of Edenton First Assembly and a former member of Gideons International. Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Faye Cartwright Boyce, and their children, Elizabeth B. Brabble (husband, Tim) of Edenton, and Thomas J. Boyce (fiancé, April Stanley) of Siler City; a sister, Inez B. Roberts (husband, Ben) of Hertford; a brother, Carlton Boyce of Elizabeth City; four grandchildren, Logan Brabble (wife, Brittney), Katelyn Robertson (husband, C.J.), Emily Brabble, and Madison Kemplin (husband, Hunter); and three great-grandchildren, Millie Kate Robertson, Leary Davis Brabble, and another due in November. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in Edenton First Assembly and will be conducted by Pastors Andrew Knott, Randy Pierce, and Bernie Hurdle. The burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by Pastor Raymond Hoggard. With the resurgence of the Covid-19 Virus, no formal visitation is planned; however, friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service, or other times at the residence. Masks and social distancing are encouraged for those visiting the residence and attending the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Edenton First Assembly, P.O. Box 426, Edenton, NC 27932. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting with arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
