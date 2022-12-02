Jesse Howell, Jr.

Jesse Sherwood Howell, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Jesse Sherwood Howell, Jr. went home to his Heavenly Father on Sunday,
November 13, 2022.
Jesse (or Sonny as many family and friends called him), was born on July 18, 1933 in Portsmouth, VA. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Sherwood Howell, his mother, Annie Belle Crittenden Howell and his wife of 42 years, Faye Pearson Howell. Jesse is survived by his stepdaughter, Paula Gay Mabe Johnson, son-in- law, Larry E. Johnson, granddaughter, Claire Taylor Johnson, cousins, Betty B. Chapman, Michael Crittenden (Nancy) and additional relatives.
Jesse served in the Korean War as an Army Medic. He worked at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a ship production controller until he retired and in retirement, he worked part time at Holloman Brown Funeral Home in Chesapeake.
Jesse was an active member of all the churches he attended. Jesse was also a volunteer firefighter for the Western Branch Fire Department and enjoyed hunting and his membership in the hunt club in Seaboard, NC.
Jesse was initiated into Esther Chapter No. 37, Order of the Eastern Star (OES) on June 7, 1961. He served as Worthy Patron 1978-1979 and again from 1987-1989, both times with his wife, Faye. He also held many other stations throughout the years. He was also a member of the Elizabeth City Chapter No. 44 of OES where he served in several different offices.
Jesse was raised as a Mason on January 31, 1957 at the Churchland Masonic Lodge No. 276 and was also a member of the Khedive Temple in Norfolk, VA.
Jesse was a kind Christian man who loved his family and always wanted to help others any way he could.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 2:00pm at the Churchland Masonic Lodge No. 276, 5717 High Street, W, Portsmouth, VA. A private burial will be held at Olive Branch Cemetery in Portsmouth, VA.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Building Fund, City Road United Methodist Church, PO Box 535, Elizabeth City, NC. 27909.
