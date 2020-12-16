Jessie Eugene Overton, age 91, of Terrilynn Way, Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, December 14, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on April 27, 1929 to the late William M. Overton and Thelma Anderson Overton, he was the widower of Betty Lou Bell Overton who preceded him in death in October 2013. Gene was the first man recognized by the Black Pearls of ECSU. He served in the N. C. National Guard, was an insurance agent for thirty-three years with Jefferson Pilot, and a member of the Cosmopolitan Loan Fleet for over sixty years. He also served as a member of many other civic and charitable medical organizations over the years. He is survived by three stepdaughters, Betty Jo Garrett and husband Billy of Elizabeth City, NC, Margaret Pollitt and husband Glenn of San Angelo, TX and Irene B. Snow and husband, Steve of Bonaire, GA; a stepson, Joseph E. Rhodes, Jr. and wife Kathy of Kill Devil Hills, NC; ten step-grandchildren, Bryan Garrett (Trudy), Sheryl Temple (David), Lynda McKechnie (Rick), B. J. Pollitt (Amanda), Aaron Snow (Tiffany), Rachel England (Rob), Jody Rhodes (Chandler), Josh Rhodes, Mallorie Berry (Brandon), and Cameron Agilardo; and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Overton and infant twin stillborn daughters. A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Old Hollywood Cemetery officiated by Joseph E. Rhodes and Jim Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1300 Baxter Street, #150, Charlotte, NC 28204. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Overton family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.