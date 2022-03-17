Jessie Leon Eason, age 85 of Hickory Drive, Elizabeth City died Friday, March 11, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born December 28, 1936 to the late Earl Lee Eason and Lydia Irene Key Eason and was the husband of Betty Speight Eason. He served his country in the National Guard. He was a retired crane operator having worked many years in the lumber business. Jessie was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a past Hunt Master of the Sunbury Hunting Club, a member of the Albemarle Houndsmen and a member of the Newland United Methodist Church. He was a loving husband, father and brother, grandfather and great grandfather. In addition to Betty, his wife of sixty-six years, Jessie is survived by his son, Christopher Leon Eason and wife Brenda of Elizabeth City; two daughters, Cindy Griffin and husband Tony of Elizabeth City and Lydia Broza and husband Michael of Apex, NC; five grandchildren, Jessica Breaux and husband Pete, Shaine Griffin and wife Brittany, Nicole Gray and husband John, Nicholas Broza and Rachel Broza; eight great grandchildren, Del, Elizabeth, Emily, Peter, Brody, Logan, Brooklynn and Avery; three sisters, Faye Hoffman of Elizabeth City, Margaret Curlings and husband Jack of Windsor, and Catherine Gardner and husband Wayne of Elizabeth City; a brother, Earl Edward Eason and wife Margie of Elizabeth City; and a sister in law, Myra Eason of Elizabeth City. He was preceded in death by a brother, James Milton Eason and a brother in law, Rudy Hoffman. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. Arthur Manigault. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Jessie Eason. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .
