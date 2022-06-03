Jessie Louise Hardesty Morgan, 98 of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She is with her Savior and LORD. She was born January 29, 1924, in Pasquotank County to the late Benjamin Theodore Hardesty and Lena Conners Hardesty and was the widow of Irvin Thomas Morgan. A member of New Life Assembly of God Church and a homemaker, Mrs. Morgan taught Sunday School for over twenty years. She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Hall of Elizabeth City, NC, and Debbie Pierce of Roseville, CA; a sister, Barbara Etheridge of Powells Point, NC; a brother, Jerry Hardesty of Winston-Salem, NC; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five sisters, Elizabeth Wittsell, Mary Armstrong, Lillian Waff, Wilma Anderson, and Margaret Armstrong; and two brothers, Ben Hardesty and Henry Hardesty. A funeral service will be held Friday, June 3, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Clay Manos officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers are welcome and donations may be made to the SPCA Of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27906. The service will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Morgan family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
