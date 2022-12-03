Jessie Trueblood

Jessie W. Trueblood

ELIZABETH CITY - Jessie William Trueblood, age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Currituck House Assisted Living in Moyock, NC. Born in Hertford, NC on March 10, 1941 to the late George Matthew Trueblood and Cora Elizabeth Etheridge Trueblood, he was a carpenter in construction until his retirement. An industrious, hard-working and interesting man, he enjoyed racing, especially watching Dale Earnhart and Kevin Harvick. He loved being outside and enjoyed gardening. A very giving person, he supported cancer research.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.