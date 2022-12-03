Jessie Trueblood

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ELIZABETH CITY - Jessie William Trueblood, age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Currituck House Assisted Living in Moyock, NC. Born in Hertford, NC on March 10, 1941 to the late George Matthew Trueblood and Cora Elizabeth Etheridge Trueblood, he was a carpenter in construction until his retirement. An industrious, hard-working and interesting man, he enjoyed racing, especially watching Dale Earnhart and Kevin Harvick. He loved being outside and enjoyed gardening. A very giving person, he supported cancer research.
He is survived by three daughters, Susie Mae Marable, Joyce Marie Pope, and Ronda Willard; a son, Michael Anthony Trueblood; special nieces, Bonnie (Randy) Webb and Katelyn Webb; special nephew, Brian Webb; two grandchildren; and Joyce Alexander, his first love. He was predeceased by a son, William Junior Trueblood, and five siblings.
