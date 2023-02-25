Jim Jernigan

Jim W. Jernigan
DELMAR, DE - Jim W. Jernigan, 74, of Delmar and Elizabeth City, NC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home, with his loving family by his side.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Jim W. Jernigan
DELMAR, DE - Jim W. Jernigan, 74, of Delmar and Elizabeth City, NC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home, with his loving family by his side.
Jim was born June 24, 1948 in Richmond, Virginia, a son of the late William H. and Stella Woolard Jernigan.
Jim attended Pasquotank County schools growing up. He worked many years as a heavy equipment operator for several companies, most notably Flanigan's in Western Maryland. Jim was happiest when spending time with family and traveling with his partner to their home in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
He is survived by his partner of almost 50 years, Sharon A. Jernigan; a son, Tracey Jernigan and his significant other, Erica; stepsons, Terry Shelton and Larry Shelton (wife Shannon Shelton); granddaughter, Macey; brothers and sisters, Lucky Jernigan, Phyllis Jernigan, Peggy Harris, Faye Jeffcoat, Don Jernigan and John T. Jernigan; and many nieces and nephews, aunts , cousins, and many other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cynthia Adams; and a brother, Billy Jernigan.
As per his wishes, no formal services will be planned at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.