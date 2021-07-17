Jim Sakolosky, 79, died on April 13, 2020. The covid pandemic prevented family and friends from gathering for a memorial service at the time. The family will now hold a celebration of Jim’s life on Saturday, July 31, at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1453 N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC. A reception following the service will take place at the family’s residence. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com .
