Jimmie Brickhouse, Jr.

Jimmie Daughtry Brickhouse, Jr.
SOUTH MILLS - Jimmie Daughtry Brickhouse, Jr., age 59, of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills, NC passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 17, 1960 to Jimmie Daughtry Brickhouse, Sr. and the late Mary Leigh McPherson Brickhouse. He was a painter at Colonna's Shipyard working in corrosion control. He was active in the UAW Local 919.
He is survived by his son, Jimmie D. Brickhouse, III; his daughter, Danielle Brickhouse (Adrian) both of Elizabeth City; a grandchild, London Patrick Silva of Elizabeth City; and a sister, Lynne Beedie (Gary) of South Mills.
A private service is planned. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Brickhouse family.