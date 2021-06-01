Jimmie Dixon, Jr., 84, of Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born August 22, 1936, in Chocowinity, Beaufort County, NC to the late James Thomas Dixon, Sr. and Alma Davenport Dixon and was the husband of Janet Daniels Dixon of the home. He was CEO of City Beverage Company, Inc, a member and former deacon of The First Baptist Church, a member for eighteen years and two term Chairman of Pasquotank County Commissioners, a member and past president of Elizabeth City Jaycees, a member of the Kiwanis Club, a board member of Albemarle Mental Health, and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a co-founder and served as a director at Gateway Bank and helped start the YMCA as a major contributor. In addition to his wife, Mr. Dixon is survived by his children, Jeff Dixon and wife Dorothy and their child, Kyndall, of Elizabeth City, NC, and Matthew (Lesley) of Elizabeth City, NC; Mike Dixon and wife Bridgette and their child, Britney Dixon of Elizabeth City, NC; and J.T. Dixon and wife Jackson and their children, James, and Caroline, of Southern Shores, and Victoria (Anthony) Duncan of Raleigh, NC; three great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Ava Coppersmith of Raleigh, NC. He was pre-deceased by the mother of his children, Annette Coppersmith Dixon; a sister, Myra Chambers; and a brother, Phillip Ray Dixon, Sr. A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at The First Baptist Church with the Rev. Christopher Ingram officiating followed by military honors. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall and at other times at 122 Pelican Point Drive. Memorial donations may be made to The First Baptist Church Building Fund, 300 West Main Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27907. The service will be livestreamed by visiting The First Baptist Church Facebook page. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Dixon family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com .
