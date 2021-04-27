Jimmie Sylvester Ballance, 91, of 1179 Lynchs Corner Road, died Friday, April 23, 2021 in his home where he was being cared for by family. Mr. Ballance was born in Pasquotank County on August 25, 1929 and was the son of the late Grady Wilson Ballance and Sally Ann Parker Ballance. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hattie Piland Ballance; sisters, Doris Sawyer and Estelle Smith; and by a brother, James Ballance. Retired from the Ford Motor Company Norfolk Assembly Plant following 35 years of employment, he was a member of both Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church and Southside Hunt Club. Surviving are his two daughters, Vanessa Johnson (husband, Doug) and Gloria Ballance; a son, Lawrence Ballance (wife, Gail), all of Elizabeth City; two sisters, Mary Joyce Spruill of Elizabeth City and Mildred O'Neal of Williamsburg, VA; two brothers, Leonard Ballance of Elizabeth City and Preston Ballance of Chesapeake, VA; three grandchildren, Michael Johnson, Karen Hoffman (husband, Brian), and Ashley Stallings (husband, Dean); three great-grandchildren, Brandon and Kadyn Hoffman, and Jackson Stallings; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, and will be conducted by Pastor Jay Rivenbark. Friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service on Wednesday and other times at the residence. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
