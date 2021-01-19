Jimmie Tracy Smith, 76, passed away on January 16, 2021. Born in Tyner, NC, he was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit William Smith and Josephine Baker Newbern; and brothers, Elton John Smith and Kermit Ray Smith. He is survived by his wife, Judith Boyd Smith; two sons Stephen Bryan Keirn and Carl Allen Keirn; and daughter, Tracey Lynne Austin. He was always known as J.T. in the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) where he retired in 1999. He relocated in the OBX where he lived until he passed. Viewing will be Thursday from 2-6 pm at the funeral home. The funeral service will be on Friday, Jan. 22, at 1 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel, Portsmouth, VA. There will be a reception to follow at Amici’s restaurant on Airline Blvd. in Portsmouth from 2-4pm. Burial with military honors will be at the Smith Family Cemetery, 803 Happy Home Road, Tyner NC on Saturday at noon. www.SturtevantFH.com.
