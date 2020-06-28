Jimmy Sweatt

Jimmy W. Sweatt
SHILOH - Jimmy W. Sweatt passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born in Geneva County, AL on September 20, 1938.
Jimmy is survived by his wife Dorothy Sweatt; children Randy Sweatt (Partner Linda Dalton, son's Josh, Caleb and Matt), Tim Sweatt (Wife Marie, son's Brandon and Keaton), and Cindy Rector (Husband Jimmy, son Jason and daughter Shelby); six loving great grandchildren; and his sister, Cheryl Deanhofer and husband Ron.
Jimmy spent much of his early life in Graceville, FL where he graduated from high school. In 1956 at the age of 17, he enlisted in the US Navy where he enjoyed duty assignments in Florida, California, Newfoundland, Maryland and Virginia. His naval career culminated in retirement at the rank of Master Chief in Virginia Beach, VA after 26 years of service.
After completing his second career as a successful real estate agent he and wife Dot retired to the wonderful community of Avery Shores on the Pasquotank River in Camden County, NC. There he spent the next 30 years fishing, being the resident handyman, hosting the annual Camden County Sheriff's Fish Fry, making friends, and enjoying life.
Per Jimmy's request there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers you are invited to make a memorial donation to the American Cancer Society.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Sweatt family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.