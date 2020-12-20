Jo Anna Heath Bates, age 76, previously of Poplar Branch, NC died Monday, December 14, 2020 at Sentara Barco. Born in Hot Springs, AR on March 25, 1944 to the late James Clynton Heath, Sr. and Gladys Lucille Fickle Heath, she was the widow of Phillip E. Bates. She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Staples (Kevin) of Shiloh, NC; two sons, Phillip Douglas Bates (Susan) of Poplar Branch, NC and Kenneth Bates (Leah) of Osaka, Japan; a sister, Betty Johnson; a brother, James C. Heath, Jr.; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Zdenek. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Elder T. J. Etheridge officiating. If you cannot attend, the service will also be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome . Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Bates family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.