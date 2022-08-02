Joan Alexander Pickell

Joan Faye Alexander Pickell, 78, of 2362 Delia Drive, died Thursday, July 28, 2022 in her home where she was being cared for by family. Mrs. Pickell was born in Tyrrell County on September 13, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Alton Lewis Alexander and Elsie Mae Ward Alexander Walker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, James Walker; a sister, Bertha Alexander Martin (husband, John, deceased); a brother, Joseph "Frankie" Alexander; and by a granddaughter, Hailey Pickell. A retired Biscuit Maker from Hardees, she was a member of both Victory Baptist Church and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3377 Auxiliary, and was active in the Elizabeth City Senior Center. Surviving is her husband of 58 years, Carl Howard Pickell; two daughters, Robin Wilson (husband, Patrick) of Hertford and April Lynn Williams of Rockingham; a son, Norman Douglas Pickell (wife, Trish) of Hertford; two step-sisters, Pamela Walker Cobb (husband, Richard) of Elizabeth City and Claresse Walker Alford (husband, Marvin) of Newnan, GA; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Victory Baptist Church, 684 Old Hertford Hwy., Elizabeth City, and will be conducted by Pastor R.L. Parker. A private burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. in the church, and other times at the residence. Flowers are welcomed, or memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Victory Baptist Church. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.