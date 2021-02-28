Joan B. Karl

Joan Bryant Bumpus Karl, age 82, formerly of Moyock, NC went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Chesapeake Place Assisted Living. Born on May 7, 1938 to the late Lester Bumpus and Jenny Stowell Bumpus, she was the widow of Robert John Karl. Joan received her teaching degree from Old Dominion University where she taught in the Norfolk Public Schools. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock. She is survived by four sons, Robert Karl and wife, Diane, Jeff Karl, Brian Karl and Scott Karl; a sister, Janice Larsen; a brother, Robert Bumpus; grandchildren, Chase, Andrew, Seth, Kyndall, Ashley, Sonya and Kenya; a great grandson, Nathan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased in death by a brother, Russell Bumpus. A service to celebrate her life will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 11:00 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock, NC with Pastor James Harrington officiating. Burial will be at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Karl family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
