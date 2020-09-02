Joan Trueblood

Joan Madre Trueblood
HERTFORD - Joan Corinne Madre Trueblood, 83, of 729 Wynne Fork Road, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 in Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Trueblood was born in Perquimans County on February 13, 1937, and was the daughter of the late Warner Leafe and Olivia Corinne Privott Madre. A retired billing clerk with Albemarle Electric, she was a member of Hertford Baptist Church, its WMU., GA's, and had taught Sunday school. Other community involvement and areas of service included being active with the Open Door Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, with the Baptist Men in various projects, and was grateful to have served on different mission trips including having gone to the Ukraine four times and to Alaska, Virginia and Mississippi.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George David "Sam" Trueblood, Jr., a brother, Warner Lee Madre; and by a daughter-in-law, Wendy Trueblood.
Surviving are her daughter, Gwyn Cloninger and husband, Roy, of Lancaster, SC; her son, David Trueblood of Willow Spring; her brother, Donald Madre and wife, Delphine, of Hertford; three grandchildren, Katy, Will, and Rob (Amy); and two great-grandsons, Daniel and Harrison.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Revs. Dario Ruvarac and Don Carter. A private burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may join the family at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to Hertford Baptist Church, PO Box 34, Hertford, NC 27944 or to Ukraine Connection Ministries, in care of Mary Nixon, 239 Happy Home Road, Tyner, NC 27980.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.