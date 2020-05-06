Joanna Schuldt McLemore
GATESVILLE - Joanna June Schuldt McLemore, 83, of Gatesville, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Brookdale Assisted Living, Elizabeth City.
Mrs. McLemore was born in Will County, IL, on October 20, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Charles and Carrie Potts Schuldt. A homemaker and pastor's wife, she was a member of Calvary Independent Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor William Frederick McLemore; a sister, Shirley Koester (Bill); two brothers, Chuck Schuldt (Loretta) and Roger Schuldt (Sandy); and by a brother-in-law, Jack Ball.
Surviving are her daughter, Rebecca McLemore of Elizabeth City; two sons, Joseph McLemore of Pensacola, FL, and Samuel McLemore of Gatesville; two sisters, Florence Ball and Wilma Vandermark (Jim), both of Illinois; two grandchildren, Daniel McLemore and Elizabeth Hector (Thomas); and a great-grandchild due to be born in June.
Due to the mandated restrictions associated with the Coronavirus Pandemic, private services will be held Friday in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Pastor R.L. Parker, Jr. A private burial will be in Gatesville Cemetery.
