Joanna White

ELIZABETH CITY - Joanna Rose White, 88, of Elizabeth City, NC, died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born on February 10, 1934 in Hyde County, NC to the late Theodore and Bonnie Cutrell Rose and was the widow of Barkwell Meads and Clifton White. Joanna was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star #44; she loved yard sales and shopping for antiques. The most important thing to her was spending time with her family. She loved watching "The Stories" while cooking daily lunches for "The Boys". Other enjoyments include watching cooking shows and Fox News. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a dear friend to many.
Mrs. White is survived by three daughters, Donna White and husband Wesley, Becky Higgins and husband Wesley, and Linda Bateman; four sons, Cliff White, Jr, Barkwell Meads, Jr and wife Nancy, Charles White and wife Kathy, and Bruce Meads; daughter-in-law, Sherry Meads; sister, Paula Attix and husband Jeff; sisters-in-law, Alma Meads and Betty Rose; twenty-seven grandchildren; forty-one great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Tim Meads, a son-in-law, Billy Bateman; two sisters, Jean Bonney and Marian Heilman; and two brothers, Ted Rose and Jerry Rose.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Forest Park Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church and at other times at the residence of her daughter, Becky Higgins. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or www.stjude.org/donate. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the White family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
