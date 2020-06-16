Joanne Brown

Joanne Francine Sawyer Brown
HERTFORD - Joanne Francine Sawyer Brown, 74, of 507 Edenton Road Street, Hertford, NC, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in her home where she was being cared for by her family.
Mrs. Brown was born in Pasquotank County on May 15, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Gerald Meekins and Lizzie Anderson Sawyer. Retired from Perquimans County Schools, she was a longtime agent with A & A Insurance Agency, was a member of First Christian Church, and had also been active with the Jaycettes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklyn Ainsley "Frank" Brown, Sr., and by two brothers, Charles Wayne and Gerald Douglas Sawyer.
Surviving are her daughter, Elizabeth Anne Brown and husband, John Livingston; two sons, Franky Brown, Jr. and wife, Michelle, and Lyl Brown and wife, Natalie; a sister, Donna Sawyer Baker and husband, Ronnie; and six grandchildren, Mitchell, Logan, Landon, Colby, Benjamin, and Alexander.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 15th, at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and was conducted by Todd Tilley. A private burial followed in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends joined the family Sunday, June 14th, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the residence.
