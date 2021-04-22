Joel Eaton

Joel Bond Eaton
HERTFORD - Joel Bond Eaton, 86, of 141 Greenwood Drive, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 in Vidant Bertie Hospital, Windsor. Mr. Eaton was born in Claremore, OK on August 23, 1934, and was the son of the late George Merritt Eaton and Margaret Robinson Small.
After 30 years of service with IBM, Joel retired in 1990. He and Ardie relocated to the Albemarle Plantation in 1991. A member of Hertford United Methodist Church, he enjoyed membership with the Rotary Club of Hertford, and was proud to have served as the first president of the Albemarle Plantation Owners Association. Joel and Ardie shared a love of traveling, sailing, and golf. He was a Navy veteran having served in the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Ann Eaton and Mary Helen Eaton Matuszak.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Ardys Coup Eaton; two daughters, Kelli Davis of Huber Heights, OH and Alison Brusko of Edenton, NC; and four grandchildren, Daniel T. Brusko, Alexandra L. Brusko, Tanner M. Brusko, and Robert G. Taylor.
A memorial service will be held Thursday at 3:00 p.m. in Hertford United Methodist Church, and will be conducted by his pastor, the Rev. Gene Tyson. The family welcomes visitors at his home in Albemarle Plantation following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hertford United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .