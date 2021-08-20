Joel White Twiford, beloved father, husband, son, brother, and friend, died on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the age of 53. He was the son of Loyce White Twiford and the late Lycurgus Milton Twiford, Jr. He was a loving husband to Zachary “Zacki” Hardman Twiford for twenty-seven years and an amazing father to their four beautiful children, Nicholas Joel “Cole” Twiford, Ashlyn Grace Twiford, Madeline Elizabeth Twiford, and Aidan Gray Twiford. In addition to his mother, wife, and children, he is survived by his brother, Kirk Milton Twiford and his wife, Margie Twiford; his two sisters, Nancy Sue Twiford, and Janet Twiford Askew and her husband, John Askew; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces. Joel graduated from Northeastern High School in 1986 and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1992 with a degree in pharmacy. He was a partner in three Todd’s Pharmacy locations, working primarily at Todd’s Northside Professional Pharmacy in Elizabeth City for almost twenty-seven years. An outdoor celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 5:00 pm at 104 Breezewood Drive, Elizabeth City. Signs and attendants will be available to assist with parking. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Twiford family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
