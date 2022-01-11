Johan Kemph

Johan Patrick Kemph
CHESAPEAKE, VA. - John Kemph, 69, was called home December 17, 2021. John was born May 22, 1952 in Newfoundland, Canada. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas Faulton Kemph and Margaret Dillard Bradley, as well as his brother Faulton Eugene Kemph. John was raised in Virginia Beach where he was a graduate of Kempsville High School. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran having served bravely in combat during the Vietnam War. John was an active member of the Virginia Archeological Society, Sons of the Confederate Veterans, and Knotts Island Ruritan Club. John was a long standing resident of Knotts Island, NC, who took pride participating in many community based projects and events.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving daughter, Misty Marie Kemph-Schwartz (Robert) and granddaughter, Areanah Marie Chicon of Chesapeake; siblings: Thomas Mitchell Kemph (Letty), William Timothy Kemph, Julia Elizabeth Subeh (Minwer), Benjamin (Benny) Wheeler Kemph; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family that he adored.
The family invites all friends and relatives to join us in remembering John at Altmeyer Funeral Home in Chesapeake, VA, where a viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 11 from 6:00pm until 7:30pm and a celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, January 12 at 11:00am followed by a reception. Full military honors burial to immediately follow reception at A.G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veteran's Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.