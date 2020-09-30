John Anderson

John E. Anderson
ELIZABETH CITY - John Edward Anderson, 70, passed away September 26, 2020, in his home with family by his side. Born in Fort Benning, GA, he was a son of the late John Seymour Anderson, Jr. and Frances Howard Anderson Bingley.
John was a Security and Fire Control Manager for DRS Aviation and head of security at the Coast Guard Base in Elizabeth City. Later in life he owned his own home improvement business called Captain Ed's Handyman Service. He was a member of the Nation Rifle Association. John loved the water and lived on his boats for 25 years with his last boat being named the Captain ED II.
Left to cherish his memory is a daughter, Shelly A. Carson (Capt. Dr. Michael Carson, US Navy) of Suffolk; a son, John S. Anderson (Kathy) of Suffolk; a sister, Sandy A. Edwards (Dr. Robert G. Edwards) of Franklin; a brother, Walter Thomas Anderson of Elizabeth City; and eight grandchildren, Jordan Anderson, Cody Anderson, Dylan Anderson, Jessica Capps, Riley Oliver, Jack Oliver, Matt Carson, and Sarah Carson.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Southampton Memorial Park in Franklin, VA with Rev. Steve Gibson officiating. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to any favorite charity. www.wrightfuneralhome.org.