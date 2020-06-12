John Atkinson

John Nelson Atkinson
ELIZABETH CITY - John N. Atkinson, 94, of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on December 6, 1925, to the late Florence Atkinson and James Atkinson in Glasgow, Scotland.
He served in World War II as a Sergeant in the British 2nd Army Glider Pilot Regiment. He participated and flew a troop-carrying glider into the battle of Market Garden in September of 1944. After the war, he was reassigned to the Middle East for a year or so to the British Army civil operations in support of the Mandate of Palestine.
After military service, John immigrated to America, and worked for American Hoechst Corporation (parent company of Hoechst-Roussel Pharmaceuticals) in Somerville, New Jersey. He held various positions over a thirty-year span, working his way up to National Warehousing Manager. He was a member of the Riverside Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and the Regimental Glider Pilot Association.
John was preceded in death by both of his parents; his first wife, Josephine Devoy Atkinson (South Plainfield, New Jersey); and his siblings, Annette Henderson and Margaret Simpson. He is survived by his wife, Harriett Atkinson of Elizabeth City; his five children, daughters, Barbara Atkinson Henson (Toby) of Cocoa, FL, Cathy Atkinson Schwartz (Dennis) of Souderton, PA, Lesley Atkinson of Virginia Beach, VA, and his son, James Atkinson (Leslie) of Hampton, VA; his two stepchildren, Kevin Brophy (Lynette) of Gloucester, VA, and Kathleen Brophy French (James) of Marlton, NJ; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel for family and friends.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Atkinson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.twifordfh.com.