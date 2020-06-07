John Bartlett

John Bradley "Brad" Bartlett
ELIZABETH CITY - John "Brad" Bradley Bartlett, 86, of Elizabeth City, NC died May 29, 2020 at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital. He was born May 4, 1934 in Pasquotank County, NC to the late John Albert Bartlett and Bessie Morse Bartlett.
After proudly serving in the U.S. Coast Guard under the G.I. Bill, he attended Pharmacy School at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Upon becoming a Registered Pharmacist, Brad opened Bartlett Pharmacy in Bailey, He returned with his family to his hometown of Elizabeth City in 1979 to look after his aging parents. He continued his pharmacy career with Revco/CVS Drug Stores in Elizabeth City and Hertford until his retirement.
Throughout his life, his love for fishing in the Outer Banks provided him the opportunity to meet countless others from the piers to the inlets who shared his passion or just enjoyed a good story from Brad. He was proud to be a lifetime member of the NC Beach Buggy Association and was honored to be interviewed by the organization. There were not many fall weekends that you could not find Brad cruising along the shoreline in a 4x4 on the hunt for the right spot to cast a line.
As a result of medical issues later in life, Brad lived his remaining years at a nursing facility where he would go on to meet and befriend so many patients, staff and visitors that would come to know and love him for his art, knowledge and sarcastic wit. Also tagged as the "Duck Commander" for his years of tending to ducklings born in the courtyard until they were able to fly, many of which returned in the following years to build their own nest. Over these years, Brad became a fixture and a welcoming sign for many who walked through the doors.
He is survived by two daughters, Kim Strickland and husband Tommy of Raleigh, NC and Robin McCarraher and husband Mark of Chesapeake, VA; a son, John B. "Chip" Bartlett, Jr. and wife Salem of Carolina Beach, NC; and five grandchildren, Kesler Strickland 32, Tyler McCarraher 29, Jake McCarraher 25, Justin Strickland 25, and Kyla Bartlett 12 and former spouse Elizabeth Bartlett.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Bartlett family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.