Thomas John Frederick Becker died on August 5th, 2021. He was born on July 31st, 1930 in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, Surrey, England to the late George Frederick Lucas Becker and Delphine deMartlly Seaman Becker. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Agnes Carol Deane Becker, and their children Anne Alexandra Becker and Patrick John Winston Becker and his wife Sherrie Hall Becker. After completing his education at Charterhouse in England he joined an international taskforce taking the musical “The Good Road to war torn Germany”, which helped heal divisions in Europe after World War II. He continued this work in other countries in Europe, Asia, American and the Middle East until 1961. In 1967, he was sent by Carolina Securities to Edenton, NC representing them in North & South Albemarle. A gifted portrait painter, his work hangs in the North Carolina Supreme Court and others in North Carolina and the homes of many in North Carolina and Virginia. He was an active member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Edenton Rotary Club, Edenton Little Theatre and the Republican Party, and was a founding member of the Albemarle Chorale. His Services will be held Thursday, August 12th at 11 am at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Edenton, by the The Rev. Malone Gilliam, the Celebrant. Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Rector Discretionary Fund. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
