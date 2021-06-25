John Burton Sledge, Jr., MD, age 91, formerly of Kill Devil Hills, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at his home.? ?Dr. Sledge was born on November 13, 1929 to the late John B. Sledge, Sr. and Josephine Johnson Sledge in Rich Square, NC. Dr. Sledge was a loving, caring and involved son, brother, husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather - a man dedicated to and always available for his family. He earned his undergraduate degree from Duke University in Durham, NC and his Doctor of Medicine from Duke University School of Medicine. Dr. Sledge was a Lieutenant in the United States Navy prior to opening his private medical practice in Belmont, NC. He then moved to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where he served as Director of Public Health for Currituck County for many years and formerly held the same positions in Hyde and Dare Counties. Dr. Sledge also served the citizens of Northeast North Carolina through many rural medical clinics and public entities, including the infirmary physician with Elizabeth City State University. He was a true historian, an amateur astronomer, an avid swimmer and loved sailing. There was never an adventure he wasn't up for. He was a member of the Coast Defense Study Group, the Outer Banks Civil War Round Table, and the Norfolk Light Artillery Blues as a Civil War reenactor.? ?Dr. Sledge is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce, four sons, John B Sledge, III and his wife Vicki of Burlington, NC, and their children; Emily and Grant, Robert Lee Sledge and his wife Kristi of Garner, NC, and their children; Andrew of New Haven, Ct., Amanda, Joshua, and Hannah, William Binford Sledge, and his wife Karen of Farmville, NC, and Joseph Wesley Sledge and his wife Michelle from Gibsonville, NC and daughter Callie; a sister, JoAnn Tully of Bristol, VA. A private family celebration of life graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10:00 am at the Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Rich Square, NC.??Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Rich Square Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Sledge family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com.
