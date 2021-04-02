Mr. John E. McRay Griffin, Sr., 90 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this life on Friday, March 26, 2021 at home. Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Rev. Dr. Michael A. Barclift, Officiating. A walk-through viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. He was preceded in death by a son, John E. “Puddin” McRay Griffin, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories: loving wife of 72 years, Gladys Gallops Griffin of the home; his children, Clinton Williams (Yvonne), Bilford Griffin, Montrose Hinton (Vernon), Michael Griffin (Tina), Ronald Griffin (Betty), Gwendolyn Wilson, Dempsey “Ken” Griffin (Bernadette) all of Elizabeth City, NC; four sisters, Loretta Taylor, Mary Scoon, Doris Linton and Jean Johnson; one brother, McClease Griffin of Elizabeth City, NC; three also preceded him in death, James Griffin (Florence) of New Jersey, Alice Griffin of Elizabeth City, NC and Winfred Griffin (Gertha) of Portsmouth, VA; thirteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; ten great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Professional Services has been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.