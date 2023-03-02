John Edward Stallings

John Edward "Eddie" Stallings
BELVIDERE - John Edward "Eddie" Stallings, 70, longtime resident of Belvidere, NC, and more recently of Washington, NC, died Monday, February 20, 2023 in ECU Health Beaufort Hospital.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 1:39 am
Mr. Stallings was born in Perquimans County on October 29, 1952, and was the son of the late Asa Elias and Mary Sue Stallings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janie Stallings Hill. He lived with his parents most of his life due to intellectual challenges and enjoyed helping around the farm, collecting things, and interacting with his parents' frequent visitors.
Surviving is his brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Hill of Knoxville, TN; a niece, Dawn Hill Vohs (husband, Michael) of Maryville, TN; and a nephew, Anthony Hill (wife, Lisa) of Alexandria, VA.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
