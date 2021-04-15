Celebration of life for John Feaster will be Friday April 16,2021 at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church at 12 noon. Visitation will be Thursday April 15, 2021 at Stallings funeral home from 5 to 7. John was married to the love of his life, Joyce Ann Rountree Feaster for 55 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He loved his yard work and always kept his yard looking appealing. He loved a good game of chess, politics, news, and reading. Survivors include one son, Michael John Feaster; one daughter, Carol Jeffers(Hubert Sr); four sisters; one brother; two sisters-in-law; seven brothers-in-law; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one great-great- grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.