John Francis Habit Jr., "The Great American", passed away on Saturday, November 5th, 2022 in his home. Born in Edenton, NC on July 8th, 1930, he was the son of the late John Francis and Vivian Craddock Habit. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanette Habit Dowd. Jack was a lifelong member of St. Anne Catholic Church and its first altar boy at the age of seven. A graduate of Edenton High School, he served as president of his junior and senior class and as captain of the football team. An Air Force veteran, he served in the Korean War. Attaining the rank of Eagle Scout, Jack later served as a Scout Master for 10 years and recognized 15 Eagle Scouts, an accomplishment of which he was most proud. Active in his community, he was past Vice-President of the NC Jaycees, a member of the Edenton Rotary Club for 60 years, and had been a member of the Edenton Chowan Chamber of Commerce, serving on many boards that helped in the growth of Edenton. He retired from State Farm Insurance after 25 years and owned Habit Reality. He was a true salesman. Jack is survived by beloved wife of 69 years, Dorothy Heninger Habit, three children: Julie Habit Spivey and husband Larry of Edenton, Jackie Marie Habit of Columbia SC, John Christopher Habit and wife Renee of Red Oak; a brother, Franklin Hannah Habit and wife Marjorie; six grandchildren: Beau Spivey and wife Courtney, Kelly Gibson and husband Derek, Matthew Habit and wife Nicole, Josh Spivey and wife Melissa, Adam Perez, and Kaila Johnson and husband Spencer. He also leaves to cherish his memory 12 great grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, November 9th, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anne Catholic Church and will be conducted by Father Jairo A. Maldonado-Pacheco. The burial will be in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family Tuesday from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, P.O. Box 643, Edenton, NC 27932, or to the Tri-County Animal Shelter, 138 Icaria Road, Tyner, NC 27980. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
