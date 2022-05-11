John Frank

GRANDY - John E. Frank, 59 of Red Dog Lane, Grandy, NC 27939 went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, NC after his short battle with cancer. He was born in Pensacola, FL on November 21, 1962 to Henry and Wanda Miller Frank. He was the father of 3 beautiful children; Chase Montana Sky Belvin of Nags Head, NC and Jeffery and Janett Frank of Kitty Hawk, NC. He was also the loving brother of Henry (Jean) Frank of Scotland Neck, NC and Joseph "Joe" (Anna Hanna) Frank of Red Dog Lane, Grandy, NC. He had 10 nieces and nephews as well as a host of great nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his father; Henry Frank, his mother; Wanda Miller Frank and his nephew; Henry Frank III.
John worked at Sea Breeze Drywall in Kill Devil Hills, NC. He was known to be the master counter. He also worked at the Dunes Restaurant in Nags Head, NC as a Sud Buster. He had a love for NASCAR especially Hendricks Motor Sports, Hunting, and was the biggest 49er's fan.
We all will miss you, Love your family and friends. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
