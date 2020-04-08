John Godfrey, Sr.

John Richard Godfrey, Sr.
HERTFORD - John Richard Godfrey, Sr., 69, of Hertford, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, peacefully at home with his beloved wife Donna by his side.
Mr. Godfrey was born in Perquimans County on December 16, 1950, and was the son of the late Braxton Young Godfrey, Sr. and Onella Trueblood Morton. A veteran, he proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War, and later in the U.S. Navy as a Quartermaster Navigator. Following his military service he had been employed as a correctional officer in South Carolina, and as an industrial craftsman and cook in Florida. An avid sports fan, he also enjoyed cooking on the grill with his family and friends; gardening, yard work and mowing the grass; fishing, hiking/bird watching and raising goats. He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church and the Disabled American Veterans.
Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Donna Lema Godfrey of Hertford, NC; his son, John Richard Godfrey, Jr. and wife, Lori Godfrey; his grandson, Mason Thomas Godfrey, all of Southern Shores, NC; two brothers, Braxton Young Godfrey, Jr. of Hertford, NC and William Thomas Godfrey of Winston, GA; two sisters, Bonnie Wyche of Buxton, NC and Chris Howland of Grandy, NC, and many other extended family members and loved ones.
A Celebration of Life service is being planned and those arrangements will be announced once the precautions and restrictions associated with the Coronavirus have eased.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the VA Home Based Primary Care Team, especially for the special care given by Karen Votava, RN, and also to the staff of Community Home Care & Hospice for all the love, care, and support shown to them in their time of need. Heartfelt thanks also extended to his other health care providers too numerous to name.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, 2098 New Hope Road, Hertford NC 27944, or DAV - Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.